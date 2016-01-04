Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Receives $14.36 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Analyst Ratings Network.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.36.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCS. Vetr upgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.72 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) traded down 2.39% on Monday, reaching $12.65. 691,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.13. Barclays has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) is a global financial services holding company. The Company operates in five business segments: Personal and Corporate Banking (PCB), Barclaycard, Africa Banking, Investment Bank and Head Office. Barclays Bank PLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Barclays. The Personal and Corporate Banking (PCB) comprises personal banking, mortgages, wealth & investment management, and corporate banking. Barclaycard is an international payments services provider. The Africa Banking business is managed under three primary businesses. Its businesses include retail and business banking (RBB); wealth, investment management and insurance (WIMI); corporate and investment banking (CIB), as well as an Africa Head Office function. The Investment Bank consists of origination-led and returns-focused markets. Head Office comprises head office and central support functions. It also includes the businesses in transition and consolidation adjustments.