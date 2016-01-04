Bank Of The Ozarks Inc (NASDAQ:OZRK) Receives $49.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Bank Of The Ozarks Inc (NASDAQ:OZRK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Analyst Ratings.Net reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.25.

Shares of Bank Of The Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) traded down 3.09% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.93. 134,156 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.79 and a 200 day moving average of $46.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55. Bank Of The Ozarks has a 12 month low of $32.35 and a 12 month high of $54.96.

Bank Of The Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank Of The Ozarks will post $2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Tyler A. Vance sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $872,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,448 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,188.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider E M. Holman, Jr. sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $244,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bank Of The Ozarks stock. EJF Capital bought a new position in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks Inc (NASDAQ:OZRK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 124,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,466,000. EJF Capital owned 0.14% of Bank Of The Ozarks at the end of the most recent quarter.

OZRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.50 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank Of The Ozarks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Bank of the Ozarks, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company owns an Arkansas state chartered subsidiary bank, Bank of the Ozarks. The Company provides a range of retail and commercial banking services. The Company provides mortgage lending, trust and wealth management services, treasury management services and online and mobile banking services. Deposit services include checking, savings, money market, time deposit and individual retirement accounts. Loan services include various types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial and agricultural loans and various leasing services. It also provides mortgage lending, treasury management services, remote deposit capture services, trust and wealth management services, real estate appraisals, ATMs, telephone banking, online and mobile banking services.