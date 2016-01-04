Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Receives $80.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Analyst Ratings Network.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.33.

In other Assurant news, CEO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $852,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,519,386.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Pagano sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total transaction of $165,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,912 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,655.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Assurant stock. Gerstein Fisher boosted its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Gerstein Fisher’s holdings in Assurant were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Assurant in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, SunTrust increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) traded down 2.51% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.52. 732,091 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.65. Assurant has a 52-week low of $59.73 and a 52-week high of $87.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.96.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.15. The firm earned $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Assurant will post $7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) is a provider of insurance products and related services, which operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and across the world. The Company operates in four segments: Assurant Solution, Assurant Specialty Property, Assurant Health and Assurant Employee Benefits. Assurant Solutions provides mobile device protection, debt protection administration, credit-related insurance, warranties and service contracts and pre-funded funeral insurance. Assurant Specialty Property provides lender-placed homeowners insurance, renters insurance and related products and manufactured housing homeowners insurance. Assurant Health provides individual health and small employer group health insurance. Assurant Employee Benefits primarily provides group dental insurance, group disability insurance and group life insurance.