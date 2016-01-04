ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Analyst Ratings Network.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArcelorMittal SA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. RBC Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal SA in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Macquarie cut ArcelorMittal SA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. HSBC cut ArcelorMittal SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs restated a “sell” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal SA in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) traded down 5.21% on Monday, reaching $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,038,499 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $7.18 billion. ArcelorMittal SA has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average is $6.94.

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. The firm earned $15.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ArcelorMittal SA will post ($0.64) EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) is a holding company. The Company is a steel and mining company, which operates through five segments: NAFTA; Europe; Brazil; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), and Mining. The Company produces a range of finished and semi-finished steel products. Specifically, it produces flat steel products, including sheet and plate, and long steel products, including bars, rods and structural shapes. In addition, the Company produces pipes and tubes for various applications. The Company also produces various types of mining products, including iron ore lump, fines, concentrate and sinter feed, as well as coking, pulverized coal injection (PCI) and thermal coal. The Company’s subsidiaries include ArcelorMittal Dofasco Inc., ArcelorMittal Montreal Inc., ArcelorMittal Point Lisas Ltd., ArcelorMittal Belgium N.V. and ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd., among others.