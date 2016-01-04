ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, AnalystRatings.NET reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Shares of ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) traded down 4.07% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.24. 18,841 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average of $6.15. ARC Document Solutions has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.25 million and a P/E ratio of 2.20.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $106.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ARC Document Solutions will post $0.35 EPS for the current year.

ARC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ARC Document Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. William Blair cut shares of ARC Document Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of ARC Document Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ARC Document Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

In other ARC Document Solutions news, Director Mark W. Mealy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) is a document solutions provider to businesses of various types, specially the non-residential segment of the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry. ARC’s service and product offerings are classified as: Onsite Services, consisting of managed print services (MPS) and facilities management (FM) services; Digital Services, consisting of digital document management services of various kinds, including archive and information management (AIM), digital shipping and managed file transfer, software licensing and technology consulting services; Color Services, consisting of specialized digital color printing and finishing services; Traditional Reprographics, consisting of the management, distribution and print-on-demand of construction drawings and specification books, and Equipment and Supplies, consisting of reselling printing, imaging and related equipment, and supplies. The Company’s brands include ARC and Riot Creative Imaging.