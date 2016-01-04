Analysts Set UniCredit SpA (BIT:UCG) Price Target at $6.11

UniCredit SpA (BIT:UCG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €6.11 ($6.71).

UniCredit SpA (BIT:UCG) traded down 3.05745% during midday trading on Monday, hitting €4.97800. 37,458,232 shares of the stock traded hands. UniCredit SpA has a 52 week low of €4.82 and a 52 week high of €6.61. The company has a market capitalization of €28.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28472. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €5.31 and its 200 day moving average price is €5.78.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit SpA in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BNP Paribas set a €6.10 ($6.70) price objective on shares of UniCredit SpA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €7.10 ($7.80) price objective on shares of UniCredit SpA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit SpA in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a €7.10 ($7.80) target price on shares of UniCredit SpA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

UniCredit SpA is an Italy-based holding company engaged in the financial sector. Its division model is based on four pillars: Customer Centricity, A Multi-Local Approach, Global Product Lines, and Global Service Lines. The Customer Centricity area focuses on the Retail, Corporate & Investment Banking and Private Banking areas. The Centralized Multi-Local Approach takes responsibility for the distribution networks and customer relationships. The Global Products Lines are responsible for developing the products and services across all geographic areas. The Global Service Lines which supply the network coverage functions and product factories with specialized services, including Banking Back Office, Information and Communication Technology, Credit Collection, Procurement Services, Real Estate and Shared Service Centers. In June 2014, FinecoBank SpA, UniCredit group’s direct multichannel banking arm, received on June 12 CONSOB’s approval of the Prospectus for its Initial Public Offering.