Analysts Set Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) PT at $2,179.17

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Market Beat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,179.50 ($32.43).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPK shares. Goldman Sachs reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,787 ($41.47) target price (up previously from GBX 2,436 ($36.25)) on shares of Travis Perkins plc in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($37.20) target price on shares of Travis Perkins plc in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Goodbody Stockbrokers Ltd restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins plc in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. RBC Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($37.20) price target on shares of Travis Perkins plc in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins plc in a research note on Friday, September 18th.

In related news, insider Walker,Robert M sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,993 ($29.66), for a total transaction of £498,250 ($741,443.45). Also, insider Buffin ,Tony bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,826 ($27.17) per share, for a total transaction of £54,780 ($81,517.86).

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) traded down 1.6726% on Monday, hitting GBX 1940.0000. The stock had a trading volume of 175,428 shares. The company’s market cap is GBX 4.79 billion. Travis Perkins plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,751.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 2,270.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,971.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,039.25.

Travis Perkins plc is a United Kingdom-based company operating in the builders’ merchant and home improvement markets. The Company is a product supplier to the building and construction market in the United Kingdom. The Company operates through four segments: General Merchanting, Plumbing & Heating, Contracts and Consumer. The General Merchanting segment, consisting of the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands, supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance and improvement projects (LON:TPK), as well as new builds and construction. The Plumbing & Heating segment supplies the trade with plumbing, heating and related products, and includes brands, such as Plumbing Trade Supplies, Direct Heating Spares (DHS), PlumbNation and City Plumbing Supplies. The Contracts segment has three primary brands, Keyline, CCF and BSS. The Consumer segment supplies domestic building and decorative materials through retail stores, and includes brands, such as Wickes, Toolstation and tile giant.