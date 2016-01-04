Analysts Set Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) Price Target at $58.10

Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Analyst Ratings Network.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.10.

In other Torchmark news, VP Arvelia Bowie sold 5,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $353,851.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lamar C. Smith sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $766,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,854,618.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

TMK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Torchmark from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Torchmark in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Torchmark in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) traded down 1.24% during trading on Monday, hitting $56.32. The stock had a trading volume of 974,087 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.96 and a 200-day moving average of $58.93. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.36. Torchmark has a one year low of $49.77 and a one year high of $63.26.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Torchmark will post $4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

Torchmark Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company’s segments include life insurance, health insurance, Medicare Part D, annuities and investment. The life insurance segment offers whole-life insurance, term life insurance and other life insurance products. The health insurance segment offers supplemental limited-benefit health insurance products primarily for cancer and accident plans. It also provides coverage under the Government’s Medicare Part D plan. The Company offers single-premium and flexible-premium deferred annuity products. The Company also invests in bonds, preferred stock, common stocks, mortgage loans, real estate, policy loans and others. Its primary subsidiaries are American Income Life Insurance Company, Liberty National Life Insurance Company, Globe Life And Accident Insurance Company, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life Insurance Company of America.