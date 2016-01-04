Analysts Set Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) Target Price at $19.00

Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) traded down 2.63% during trading on Monday, hitting $8.16. 497,044 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is $360.61 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.64. Timkensteel Corp has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $37.47.

Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business earned $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.39 million. Timkensteel Corp’s quarterly revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Timkensteel Corp will post ($1.75) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Timkensteel Corp news, CEO Ward J. Timken, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,385.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TMST has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Timkensteel Corp in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Cowen and Company lowered shares of Timkensteel Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timkensteel Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel, with an annual melt capacity of approximately two million tons. The Company’s portfolio includes special bar quality (NYSE:TMST) bars, seamless mechanical tubing and precision steel components. It operates in two segments: Industrial & Mobile and Energy & Distribution. In addition, it supplies machining and thermal treatment services and manages raw material recycling programs, which are used as a feeder system for the Company’s operations. Its customers are companies in the market sectors, including oil & gas; automotive; industrial equipment; mining; construction; rail; aerospace and defense; heavy truck; agriculture, and power generation. The Company’s steels are featured in a variety of end products, including oil drill pipe; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts, and anti-friction bearings, among others.