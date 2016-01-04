Analysts Set Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Target Price at $3,144.40

Schroders plc (LON:SDR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Analyst Ratings Network.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,144.40 ($46.79).

Schroders plc (LON:SDR) traded down 3.595% on Monday, reaching GBX 2869.000. 189,313 shares of the company were exchanged. Schroders plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,538.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 3,441.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,919.00 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,967.70. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 7.82 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SDR shares. Jefferies Group boosted their target price on shares of Schroders plc from GBX 3,177 ($47.28) to GBX 3,296 ($49.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($51.34) price target on shares of Schroders plc in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Panmure Gordon restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($43.15) price target on shares of Schroders plc in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. RBC Capital restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($46.13) price target on shares of Schroders plc in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,969 ($44.18) price target on shares of Schroders plc in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

In other news, insider Harrison ,Peter acquired 10 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,003 ($44.69) per share, with a total value of £300.30 ($446.88).

Schroders plc (LON:SDR) is the parent company of an international asset management and private banking group. Schroders operates three business segments: Asset Management, Private Banking and Group. Asset Management includes three divisions: Investment, which consists of its portfolio management, research and dealing functions across a product range covering equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternatives; Distribution, which employs people globally, specialising in sales, client service, marketing, product development and product management, and serving institutional and intermediary sales channels, and Infrastructure, which employs people in the information technology, operations, finance, risk management, human resources, legal, compliance and internal audit. Private Banking offers investment management and specialist banking services to high net worth individuals. Effective July 2, 2013, Schroders Plc acquired entire interest of Cazenove Capital Holdings Ltd.