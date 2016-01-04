Analysts Set Sanchez Energy Corp (NYSE:SN) Target Price at $12.04

Shares of Sanchez Energy Corp (NYSE:SN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, AnalystRatingsNetwork.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.04.

In other Sanchez Energy Corp news, Director Alan G. Jackson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.09 per share, for a total transaction of $50,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,941 shares in the company, valued at $203,299.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sanchez Energy Corp stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Sanchez Energy Corp (NYSE:SN) by 109.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management owned about 0.23% of Sanchez Energy Corp worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Sanchez Energy Corp (NYSE:SN) traded down 2.55% during trading on Monday, reaching $4.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,863 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average is $6.52. Sanchez Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $16.14. The company’s market capitalization is $241.35 million.

Sanchez Energy Corp (NYSE:SN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $154 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.34 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanchez Energy Corp will post ($2.46) EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SN. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Sanchez Energy Corp in a research report on Monday, November 9th. SunTrust reduced their target price on Sanchez Energy Corp from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. KLR Group upgraded Sanchez Energy Corp from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. RBC Capital increased their target price on Sanchez Energy Corp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanchez Energy Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Sanchez Energy Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the onshore United States Gulf Coast. The Company focuses on the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas and the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (NYSE:SN) in Mississippi and Louisiana. In the Eagle Ford Shale, the Company has assembled approximately 226,000 net leasehold acres with an average working interest of approximately 93%. In the TMS, the Company owns approximately 40,000 net undeveloped acres in Southwest Mississippi and Southeast Louisiana.