Analysts Set Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Inc (NASDAQ:PLKI) Price Target at $64.17

Shares of Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Inc (NASDAQ:PLKI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, AnalystRatings.Net reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.17.

In other news, CEO Cheryl A. Bachelder sold 16,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total transaction of $942,618.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,987.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen stock. Eagle Asset Management increased its position in shares of Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Inc (NASDAQ:PLKI) by 137.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,888 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management owned approximately 0.77% of Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen worth $10,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (NASDAQ:PLKI) traded down 2.22% during trading on Monday, reaching $57.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,166 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.18 and its 200 day moving average is $57.37. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen has a 52-week low of $50.57 and a 52-week high of $66.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (NASDAQ:PLKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company earned $61.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen will post $1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLKI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. SunTrust started coverage on Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Longbow Research downgraded Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Vetr downgraded Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLKI) develops, operates, and franchises quick-service restaurants (QSRs or restaurants) under the trade names Popeyes Chicken & Biscuits and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. The Company operates through two segments: franchise operations and company-operated restaurants. Within the QSR industry, Popeyes offers Louisiana style menu that features spicy chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice and other regional items. The Company has approximately 340 franchisees operating restaurants within the Popeyes system. Its domestic franchisee operates approximately 132 restaurants and its international franchisee operates approximately 109 restaurants. The Company operates and franchises approximately 2,379 Popeyes restaurants in 48 states, the District of Columbia, three territories and 26 foreign countries.