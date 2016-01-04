Analysts Set Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) PT at $39.80

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.80.

Shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) traded down 2.0443% on Monday, hitting $31.6201. The stock had a trading volume of 12,715,219 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.58 and a 200-day moving average of $33.53. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.7388.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business had revenue of $12.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer will post $2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 714,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,489,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,425,548. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Other hedge funds have made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 9,550,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,969,000 after buying an additional 4,963,367 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 7,570,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,774,000 after buying an additional 3,791,218 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Company boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 802.0% in the third quarter. J. Goldman & Company now owns 460,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,449,000 after buying an additional 409,000 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Company boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 470.6% in the third quarter. Chelsea Counsel Company now owns 72,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerstein Fisher boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the third quarter. Gerstein Fisher now owns 62,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Argus raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities set a $39.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Pfizer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Independent Research GmbH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Vetr cut shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.35 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th.

Pfizer Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and manufacturing of healthcare products. Its products include Lyrica, the Prevnar family of products, Enbrel, Celebrex, Lipitor, Viagra, Zyvox, Sutent, EpiPen, Toviaz, Tygacil, Rapamune, Xalkori, Inlyta, Norvasc, BeneFIX, Genotropin and Enbrel, among others. It operates in three segments: Global Innovative Pharmaceutical segment (NYSE:PFE), Global Vaccines, Oncology and Consumer Healthcare segment (VOC) and Global Established Pharmaceutical segment (GEP). GIP is focused on developing, registering and commercializing medications in therapeutic areas, such as inflammation, cardiovascular/metabolic, neuroscience and pain, rare diseases and women’s/men’s health. VOC focuses on the development and commercialization of vaccines and products for oncology and consumer healthcare. GEP includes its sterile injectable products and bio similar development portfolio. Its subsidiary is Hospira, Inc.