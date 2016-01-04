Analysts Set Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) Target Price at $210.91

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, ARN reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $214.61.

Shares of Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) traded down 2.85% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $175.09. 814,925 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.62 and its 200-day moving average is $192.87. The stock has a market cap of $78.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50. Goldman Sachs has a 12 month low of $167.49 and a 12 month high of $218.77.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.18. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.57 EPS. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs will post $15.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GS. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs from $240.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Vetr upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.30 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Goldman Sachs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

In related news, CEO Lloyd C. Blankfein sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.15, for a total value of $993,037.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,393,354 shares in the company, valued at $263,552,909.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gary D. Cohn sold 39,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.15, for a total transaction of $7,431,703.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 615,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,488,784.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Other hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep raised its stake in Goldman Sachs by 37.2% in the third quarter. ING Groep now owns 5,588,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $969,691,000 after buying an additional 1,515,821 shares in the last quarter. Northcoast Asset Management raised its stake in Goldman Sachs by 40.8% in the third quarter. Northcoast Asset Management now owns 307,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,396,000 after buying an additional 89,085 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas raised its stake in Goldman Sachs by 9.2% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas now owns 64,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,134,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Company purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs during the third quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Stanley Capital Management raised its stake in Goldman Sachs by 9.0% in the third quarter. Stanley Capital Management now owns 14,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a global investment banking, securities and investment management company that provides a range of financial services to a diversified client base that include corporations, financial institutions, Governments and individuals. The Company has four business segments. The Investment Banking segment’s services include strategic advisory assignments and debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements. Its Institutional Client Services segment makes markets and facilitates client transactions in fixed income, equity, currency and commodity products. Its investing and lending activities include the Company’s investing and relationship lending activities across various asset classes, primarily debt securities and loans, public and private equity securities, and real estate. Its investment management segment provides investment and wealth advisory services.