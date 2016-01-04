Analysts Set Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NASDAQ:FTAI) Price Target at $19.40

Shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NASDAQ:FTAI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Market Beat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.40.

Shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NASDAQ:FTAI) traded down 0.98% during trading on Monday, hitting $11.15. 72,524 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average of $14.08. The company’s market cap is $844.26 million. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $19.20.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NASDAQ:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.10 million. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs will post $0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs news, CFO Jonathan Atkeson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,931 shares in the company, valued at $937,700.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin Tuchman bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.59 per share, with a total value of $440,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTAI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research report on Sunday, November 8th.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people across the world. The Company’s strategic business units include infrastructure and equipment leasing. Its segments include Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal and Railroad. The Company’s Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers segments are within equipment leasing business, and Jefferson Terminal and Railroad segments, together include the infrastructure business. The Company’s equipment leasing business acquires assets that are used to carry cargo or people or provide functionality to transportation infrastructure. Its infrastructure business acquires long-life assets or operating businesses that provides services to transportation networks.