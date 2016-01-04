Analysts Set Danone SA (OTCMKTS:DANOY) PT at $15.00

Shares of Danone SA (OTCMKTS:DANOY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

DANOY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danone SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Goldman Sachs reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Danone SA in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Danone SA in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Danone SA in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Danone SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of Danone SA (OTCMKTS:DANOY) traded down 2.87% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.22. 472,988 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.31. Danone SA has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $14.77. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.56.

Danone SA is a France-based food company. The Company is the parent company of the Danone Group (OTCMKTS:DANOY). The Company has mainly a role of holding, directly or indirectly, companies of the Group, and coordinating the Group’s main functions and activities. The Group is organized around its four divisions. The Fresh Dairy Products division is engaged in the production and distribution of yogurts, fermented dairy products and other specialties of fresh dairy products. The Waters division is engaged in the production and distribution of packaged natural, flavored and vitamin-enriched water. The Early Life Nutrition division produces and distributes specialized food for babies and young children to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division produces and distributes specialized food for people afflicted with certain illnesses or frail elderly people.