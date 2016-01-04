Analysts Set D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Target Price at $31.45

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Analyst Ratings Network.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.45.

Shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) traded down 4.25% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.67. 2,212,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.11. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $33.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.07.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post $2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,102.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in D.R. Horton stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 209,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,077,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft owned approximately 0.06% of D.R. Horton as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. RBC Capital upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $17.25 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

D.R. Horton, Inc. is a homebuilding company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes, through its operating divisions in around 27 states and over 79 metropolitan markets of the United States, under the names of D.R. Horton, America’s Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Breland Homes, Regent Homes, Crown Communities and Pacific Ridge Homes. The Company operates through two segments: homebuilding and financial services operation. The Company designs, builds and sells single-family detached homes on lots it develops and on fully developed lots purchased ready for home construction. To a lesser extent, the Company builds and sells attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, triplexes and condominiums. The Company sells land and lots to other developers and homebuilders where it has excess land and lot positions or for other strategic reasons.