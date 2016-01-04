Analysts Set Bristow Group Inc (NYSE:BRS) Price Target at $54.38

Bristow Group Inc (NYSE:BRS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Analyst Ratings Network.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.38.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BRS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Bristow Group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Capital One Financial Corp. cut their price objective on shares of Bristow Group from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. William Blair cut shares of Bristow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust started coverage on shares of Bristow Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Bristow Group (NYSE:BRS) traded up 0.19% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.95. The stock had a trading volume of 81,272 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.66. The firm’s market capitalization is $906.72 million. Bristow Group has a 1-year low of $21.93 and a 1-year high of $66.20.

Bristow Group (NYSE:BRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.64. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company had revenue of $446.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.62 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bristow Group will post $1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%.

In other Bristow Group news, CEO Jonathan Baliff purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.03 per share, for a total transaction of $101,605.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,101.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bristow Group Inc. is a provider of helicopter services to the offshore energy industry with global operations. The Company has transportation operations in the North Sea, Nigeria and the United States Gulf of Mexico, and in most of the other offshore energy producing regions of the world, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Russia and Trinidad. It provides private sector search and rescue (NYSE:BRS) services in Australia, Canada, Norway, Russia and Trinidad, and provides public sector SAR services in North Scotland on behalf of the Maritime & Coastguard Agency. It conducts its business in the Helicopter Services segment. Its Helicopter Services segment operations are conducted primarily through five business units: Europe, West Africa, North America, Australia and Other International. It provides helicopter services to a base of integrated, national and independent offshore energy companies. It also operates a training business unit, Bristow Academy and provides technical services.