Analysts Set BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Target Price at $66.71

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, AnalystRatings.Net reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.50.

Shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) traded down 3.63% on Monday, reaching $57.62. 112,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56. BOK Financial has a one year low of $53.01 and a one year high of $75.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.92 and its 200-day moving average is $65.63.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post $4.46 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BOK Financial stock. Jennison Associates boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 554,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,195 shares during the period. Jennison Associates owned 0.75% of BOK Financial worth $35,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BOKF. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo began coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray lowered shares of BOK Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) is a financial holding company. BOK Financial offers full service banking in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona and Kansas/Missouri. BOK Financial operates three principal lines of business: Commercial Banking, which includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products for small businesses, middle market and commercial customers; Consumer Banking, which includes retail lending and deposit services, lending and deposit services to small business customers served through the retail branch network and all mortgage banking activities, and Wealth Management, which provides fiduciary services, private bank services and investment advisory services in all markets.