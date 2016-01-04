Analysts Set Black Knight Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:BKFS) Price Target at $35.55

Black Knight Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:BKFS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Analyst Ratings.Net reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.10.

Shares of Black Knight Financial Services (NASDAQ:BKFS) traded down 3.90% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.77. The stock had a trading volume of 22,727 shares. Black Knight Financial Services has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $38.85. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.16 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average of $32.92.

Black Knight Financial Services (NASDAQ:BKFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $236 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.97 million. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Knight Financial Services will post $0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BKFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Knight Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Black Knight Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Black Knight Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Black Knight Financial Services from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Black Knight Financial Services from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated technology, workflow automation and data and analytics to the mortgage industry. The Company operates through two segments: Technology, and Data and Analytics. The Company’s Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, which includes the core mortgage servicing, specialty mortgage servicing, including loss mitigation and default workflow management, loan origination and settlement services. Its Data and Analytics segment offers solutions support its technology products in the mortgage, real estate and capital markets industries. These solutions include property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, prepayment and default models, lead generation and other data solutions. Its subsidiaries include Black Knight InfoServ, LLC and Black Knight Financial Services, LLC.