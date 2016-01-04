Analysts Set Berry Plastics Group Inc (NASDAQ:BERY) Target Price at $40.11

Berry Plastics Group Inc (NASDAQ:BERY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, AnalystRatings.NET reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.11.

In other Berry Plastics Group news, President Curt Begle sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $292,167.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Thompson sold 97,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $3,483,371.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,071.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Berry Plastics Group stock. KSA Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Berry Plastics Group Inc (NASDAQ:BERY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000. Berry Plastics Group makes up approximately 0.3% of KSA Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BERY. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Berry Plastics Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Berry Plastics Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry Plastics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Berry Plastics Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Berry Plastics Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Berry Plastics Group (NASDAQ:BERY) traded down 4.31% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,775,737 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average of $33.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.46. Berry Plastics Group has a 52 week low of $28.41 and a 52 week high of $37.59.

Berry Plastics Group (NASDAQ:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The business earned $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Berry Plastics Group will post $2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Plastics Group, Inc. is engaged in providing plastic consumer packaging and engineered materials. The Company’s products include drink cups, thin-wall containers, bottles, specialty closures, prescription vials, specialty films, adhesives and corrosion protection materials. The Company operates in four operating segments: Rigid Open Top and Rigid Closed Top, which sells primarily containers, foodservice items, closures, overcaps, bottles, prescription containers, and tubes; Engineered Materials, which sells pipeline corrosion protection solutions, tapes and adhesives, PE (NASDAQ:BERY)-based film products and can liners; and Flexible Packaging, which sells high barrier, multilayer film products as well as finished flexible packages such as printed bags and pouches. The Company sells its solutions into consumer-oriented end-markets, such as food and beverage, healthcare and personal care.