Analysts Set Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Target Price at $66.64

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.Com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond stock. Kovitz Investment Group raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 869,692 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Bed Bath & Beyond makes up 2.9% of Kovitz Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kovitz Investment Group owned approximately 0.50% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $49,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) traded down 0.19% on Monday, reaching $48.16. The company had a trading volume of 896,276 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion and a PE ratio of 9.30. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $79.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.60 and a 200 day moving average of $60.55.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BBBY shares. SunTrust reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Agricole reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries is a retailer selling an assortment of domestics merchandise and home furnishings, which operates under the names Bed Bath & Beyond, Christmas Tree Shops, Christmas Tree Shops andThat! or andThat!, Harmon or Harmon Face Values, buybuy BABY and World Market, Cost Plus World Market or Cost Plus. Customers can purchase products from the Company either in-store, online or through a mobile device. In addition, the Company operates Of a Kind, an e-commerce Website that features specially commissioned, limited edition items from emerging fashion and home designers. It also operates Linen Holdings, a provider of a variety of textile products, amenities and other goods to institutional customers in the hospitality, cruise line, healthcare and other industries. The Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond. It sells an assortment of domestics merchandise and home furnishings.