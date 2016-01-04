Analysts Set Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Price Target at $71.82

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Analyst Ratings Network.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.82.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) traded down 2.17% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.15. 310,621 shares of the company traded hands. Ball has a 12-month low of $57.95 and a 12-month high of $77.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.72 and a 200-day moving average of $68.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.33.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ball will post $3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

A number of research firms have commented on BLL. Macquarie upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Group reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup Inc. reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo upgraded shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) is a supplier of metal packaging to the beverage, food, personal care and household products industries. The Company operates in four segments. The metal beverage packaging, Americas and Asia segment consists of operations in the United States, Canada, Brazil and the PRC, which manufacture aluminum containers used in beverage packaging. . The metal beverage packaging, Europe segment consists of operations in Europe, which manufacture and sell metal beverage containers. The metal food and household products packaging segment consists of operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico and Argentina that manufacture and sell metal food, aerosol, paint, general line and extruded aluminum containers, decorative specialty containers and aluminum slugs. The aerospace and technologies segment consists of the manufacture and sale of aerospace and other related products and services provided for the defense, civil space and commercial space industries.