Amplify Snack Brands Inc (NYSE:BETR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Amplify Snack Brands Inc (NYSE:BETR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, ARN reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.60.

Amplify Snack Brands (NYSE:BETR) traded down 4.17% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.04. The company had a trading volume of 338,110 shares. The firm has a market cap of $764.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.78. Amplify Snack Brands has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and a 200 day moving average of $0.00.

Amplify Snack Brands (NYSE:BETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.70 million. Amplify Snack Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amplify Snack Brands will post $0.45 EPS for the current year.

BETR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amplify Snack Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse upgraded Amplify Snack Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amplify Snack Brands in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group initiated coverage on Amplify Snack Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Amplify Snack Brands, Inc. is a snack food company. The Company is engaged in marketing and distribution of better-for-you (NYSE:BETR) ready-to-eat (RTE) snacking products. The Company’s anchor brand, SkinnyPop, is a BFY RTE, popcorn brand. The Company’s SkinnyPop product portfolio consists of four core flavors, which include original, black pepper, white cheddar flavor and naturally sweet, along with occasional rotational flavors, which are sold in a range of packaging sizes and marketed under the SkinnyPop brand. The Company’s SkinnyPop brand sells products and is sold in over 47,000 retail locations in the United States and Canada. The Company distributes its products across a range of retail channels, including natural and conventional grocery, drug, convenience, club and mass merchandise. The Company also has a presence in the foodservice and selected other non-food retail channels.