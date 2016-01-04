Amerisur Resources plc (LON:AMER) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Amerisur Resources plc (LON:AMER) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Analyst Ratings.Net reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 34.92 ($0.52).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMER shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 26 ($0.39) price objective on shares of Amerisur Resources plc in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays started coverage on Amerisur Resources plc in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 34 ($0.51) price objective for the company. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Amerisur Resources plc from GBX 37 ($0.55) to GBX 28 ($0.42) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Investec raised Amerisur Resources plc to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 25 ($0.37) to GBX 31 ($0.46) in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Amerisur Resources plc (LON:AMER) traded down 1.0694% during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 24.2380. The stock had a trading volume of 739,309 shares. The firm’s market cap is GBX 257.58 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 23.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.22. Amerisur Resources plc has a 52 week low of GBX 19.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 46.50.

Amerisur Resources plc is an oil and gas company. The Company’s principal activity is investing in oil and gas exploration and development in South America, principally in Paraguay and Colombia. The Company’s business segments include Colombia and Paraguay. The Company is focusing on developing its assets in Colombia. It holds interests in Colombia, which include 100% of Platanillo Block and Fenix Block, both with light oil discoveries, 60% working interest and operator in Put-12 Block and 50% Working Interest in Put-30 Block. It also holds approximately 30% working interest in the CPO-5 contract, located in the Llanos basin and around 49.5% working interest in the Tacacho contract, located in the Caguan-Putumayo basin. The Company holds 100% interests in five blocks of approximately 6.4 million hectares in Paraguay, which include two exploration and production permits, such as San Pedro Permit and Curupayty Permit, and three prospecting permits in the Pirity/Pilar basin.