Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $326.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADS. Credit Suisse began coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $307.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $305.00 to $352.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sterne Agee CRT began coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) traded down 2.28% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $270.26. 68,763 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $280.36 and its 200 day moving average is $279.09. Alliance Data Systems has a 52-week low of $241.91 and a 52-week high of $312.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion and a PE ratio of 36.56.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post $15.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, CEO Edward J. Heffernan sold 21,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.96, for a total value of $6,336,330.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,524,688.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan A. Pearson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.97, for a total value of $1,095,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,267,347.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems stock. ING Groep purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation is a provider of data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions serving consumer-based businesses in a variety of industries. The Company operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, which includes the Company’s Canadian AIR MILES Reward Program and BrandLoyalty; Epsilon, which provides direct marketing solutions, and Private Label Services and Credit, which provides risk management solutions, account origination, funding, transaction processing, customer care, collections and marketing services for the Company’s private label and co-brand retail credit card programs. The Company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.