Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, AnalystRatings.Net reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $221.26.

In other news, Director Leonard Bell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total transaction of $6,366,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 919,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,172,916.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Saqib Islam sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $180,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,913,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Other hedge funds and institutional investors have made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. KBC Group raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 46.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group now owns 22,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $12,842,000. Finally, Jennison Associates raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 6,864,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,073,616,000 after buying an additional 913,030 shares during the last quarter.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) traded down 3.43% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $184.20. 539,218 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.33 and its 200-day moving average is $178.90. The company has a market cap of $41.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.25. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $142.02 and a 52-week high of $208.88.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business earned $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.33 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post $4.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $221.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $186.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of life-transforming therapeutic products. As of June 23, 2015, the Company had eight product candidates in clinical trials for 11 indications. The Company’s product pipeline includes complement inhibitor portfolio, metabolic rare disease portfolio and preclinical candidates. Its complement inhibitor portfolio includes Soliris, ALXN1007, ALXN1210 and ALXN5500. Its metabolic rare disease portfolio includes Strensiq, Kanuma, ALXN1101 and SBC-103. The Company’s preclinical candidates include mRNA Therapies, SBC-105 and other complement inhibitors. Its Soliris is approved for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (NASDAQ:ALXN) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), two life-threatening ultra-rare disorders.