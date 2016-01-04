Aixtron Se (NASDAQ:AIXG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aixtron Se (NASDAQ:AIXG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Market Beat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AIXG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aixtron Se from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Agricole downgraded Aixtron Se from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aixtron Se from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Aixtron Se from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Aixtron Se in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of Aixtron Se (NASDAQ:AIXG) remained flat at $4.36 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 57,484 shares. Aixtron Se has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $6.31. The firm’s market capitalization is $486.47 million.

Aixtron Se (NASDAQ:AIXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business earned $54.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Aixtron Se’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aixtron Se will post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aixtron SE is a provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor and compound-semiconductor industry. The Company’s technology solutions are used by a diverse range of customers to build advanced components for electronic and opto-electronic applications based on compound, silicon, or organic semiconductor materials. Such components are used in fiber optic communication systems, wireless and mobile telephony applications, optical and electronic storage devices, computing, signaling and lighting, and displays. Its business activities include developing, producing and installing equipment for coating semiconductor materials, commercialization of encapsulation technology for OLEDs (NASDAQ:AIXG), process engineering, consulting, training, and ongoing customer support. The Company supplies to customers both full production-scale complex material deposition systems and small scale systems for the Research and Development (R&D) use and small-scale production use.