Aggreko plc (LON:AGK) Receives GBX 1,133.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Aggreko plc (LON:AGK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, AnalystRatingsNetwork.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,132.89 ($16.86).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AGK shares. AlphaValue reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,294 ($19.26) target price on shares of Aggreko plc in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($21.58) target price on shares of Aggreko plc in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aggreko plc to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 980 ($14.58) to GBX 1,020 ($15.18) in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Beaufort Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aggreko plc in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Aggreko plc to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($16.37) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

In other news, insider Fournier ,Nicolas purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 921 ($13.71) per share, for a total transaction of £46,050 ($68,526.79).

Shares of Aggreko plc (LON:AGK) traded down 0.1094% during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 913.0000. 390,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Aggreko plc has a 1-year low of GBX 866.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,724.15. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 2.33 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 957.00 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,100.71.

Aggreko plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which provides power and temperature control solutions. The Company has two business models which include Local business and Power Projects business. The Local business rents power and temperature control equipment to a range of customers who operate it themselves, while the Company services and maintains it. The Power Projects business sells electricity which it delivers using power plants built, owned and operated by the Company. In the Power Projects business contracts are for a defined amount of generating capacity for which there is a fixed monthly capacity charge and also the customer pays a variable charge for each megawatt hour (LON:AGK) of electricity they use. The Company’s segments comprise three regions: The Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia, Pacific and Australia (APAC), as well as the Total Local business and the Total Power Projects business.